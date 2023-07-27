Queen Elizabeth will be replaced on the EC currency

The Monetary Council of Eastern Caribbean Central Bank has agreed to replace the late Queen Elizabeth’s image on the Eastern Caribbean currency.

This was one of the decisions coming out of the Council’s 105th Meeting, which was held at the Sunset Shores Conference Room on Friday.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves says a final decision on the new image for the EC Currency will be made by February next year.

The Council received the Governor’s Report on Monetary and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) for the period January to June 2023.

The Report titled Maintaining Momentum on a Rocky Road, focused on sustainable strategies and policies aimed at maintaining the positive macro-economic performance achieved in the first few months of 2023.

Photo credit: Keesing Technologies