Rain fails to dampen San Fernando military parade

Members of the Defence Force Reserves during the military parade for San Fernando City Week on Circular Road, San Fernando. – Ayanna Kinsale

DESPITE heavy rains on Saturday, the military parade, part of San Fernando City Corporation’s city month activities, went ahead as planned.

From around 8 am, several members of the protective services assembled at King’s Wharf, San Fernando for the parade.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello took the salute of the various contingents at the start of the parade.

Mayor Junia Regrello, far right, observes the Defence Force formation during the military parade for San Fernando City Week on Circular Road, San Fernando. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Officers from police service, defence force and cadet force took part.

From King’s Wharf, the parade went up High Street, along Coffee Street and finally ended at Paramount building on Royal Road.

Some people on High Street gathered under shelter to cheer on the parade.

Regrello said he was pleased that the bad weather did not cause the parade to be delayed or cancelled.

“It (parade) came off very well.”

San Fernando city month celebrations began on November 5, with calypso icon “King” David Rudder in concert at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando. The city is celebrating its 34th anniversary.

Members of the Prison Service band perform during the military parade for San Fernando City Week on Circular Road, San Fernando. – Ayanna Kinsale

