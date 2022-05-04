Ray J Says He Felt Suicidal, Exposed Kim Kardashian DM Over Sex Tape Drama

Ray J is out in full force speaking out against Kim Kardashian over their sextape drama.

The Kardashian clan is scrambling for damage control after Ray J dropped a bombshell interview with the Daily Mail on Wednesday morning. The singer also shared screenshots from a recent conversation with Kim Kardashian on Instagram where he called her out for continuing to perpetuate the lie that he was the one who leaked their sex tape as he clarified that it was a machination by himself, Kris Jenner, and Kim Kardashian herself.

The Kardashians has been milking the spotlight on their new Hulu show over the recent claims that a second sex tape has resurfaced. However, all is not what it appears, and Kim is no victim, Ray J says.

The singer called out Kardashian for maligning his name.

‘I’ve sat in the shadows allowing the Kardashians to use my name, abuse my name, make billions of dollars talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,’ Ray J reportedly told the British tabloid

The talk of the new sex tape happened late last year when Ray J’s former manager Wack 100 claimed that there was a second tape. The Kardashian family initially denied there was a second tape and later appeared to play into it as a storyline for the new show where Kim says that Kanye West had met up with Ray J and collected all of the material.

According to Ray J, he does not have any copies of the tapes, and Kim has all of them. He was particularly pissed that she in a trailer said he might have a video of him putting a dildo in her butt while she was asleep.

‘That makes me sound like a rapist,’ Ray J, 41, said in the lengthy text exchange with Kim.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

According to reports, the sex tape, which was released in 2007, has made $100 million worldwide.

“I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing,” Ray J said.

According to him, there was a deal with Vivid Entertainment signed by him and Kim for three videos- two sex tapes and a steamy intro. One of the tapes was done at the Esperanza Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while another tape was made in Santa Barbara, and the third is just random footage.

“It was something we did in Cabo on a trip for her birthday and it was something extra we were doing in the hotel,” he said. Ray J rejected the claim that he leaked the tape, which is what the Kardashians have promulgated in the past.

He added that the claims and the tape have deeply affected him and the relationships in his life.

“I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” he said.

He added, “As a black man living and working in America, it’s hard to get up every day and look out at the water or look at my family and know that they think something about you when you know it’s 1,000 per cent the other way. How do you live like that?” he asked.

He added, “I couldn’t be a part of any reputable major network television show and do Dancing with the Stars, and do America’s Got Talent or anything like that because of my image. Because of what they made me, I’m not allowed to be in those places,” he said bitterly.

Meanwhile, it seems that the supposed sex tape is still out there as the “I Hit It First” singer said the contents of the external drive and laptop he gave Kanye were all pictures and not a sex tape.

“Me, I’ve been walking on eggshells thinking I’m going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I’ve been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They’re celebrating my destruction,” he said.

He added that he had a four-hour meeting with Kanye West, Kim’s ex-husband, at the private terminal at LAX, where they both spoke “father to father.” He said Kanye looked at all of the content before taking the laptop and leaving.

“It wasn’t a sex tape – it was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini videos and a lot of proof we’ve been talking over the years [since they split in 2006],” Ray J said. “If you send me an email in 2008, the computer doesn’t change the date on it. So, in 07 it happened [Kim got in contact], Kanye could see we were talking consistently in 07, 08, 09 through her sending me texts and videos and stuff.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian replied to the messages where she said she didn’t say anything bad about Ray J and also clarified that the dildo comment was a sarcastic joke.

The “One Wish” singer also spoke about the constant narrative created by the Kardashians has affected his family relationships and said he has fears it would taint his daughter’s image of him.

In the text exchange he released, Kardashian is seen trying to come up with solutions to make Ray J look better in light of how he has been viewed over the years.

The Kar-Jenner clan has not responded to Ray J as yet. However, the Kardashian’s climb up the social ladder has been remarkable, with Kim Kardashian now a billionaire and invited to prestigious functions like the White House correspondent’s dinner with the sitting President Joe Biden.