Real Madrid and Cadiz end the match in a 0-0 score – NBC SVG

Real Madrid were denied an eighth consecutive La Liga victory after being held to a 0-0 by relegation strugglers, Cadiz yesterday in Spain’s La Liga.

The result leaves Real Madrid six points clear at the top of the table having played a game more than second-placed, Sevilla.

Real Madrid dominated throughout, registering 36 efforts on goal to Cadiz’ four.

However, despite creating several good openings it became a night of frustration for Real Madrid.

Brazilian forward, Vinicius Junior flattered to deceive on his 100th league appearance for Real Madrid and Eden Hazard was largely a peripheral figure on his first La Liga start since mid-September.

Karim Benzema was another to disappoint, while Alvaro Negredo missed a late opportunity to give Cadiz a much-needed victory that would have lifted them out of the bottom three.