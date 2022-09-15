Real Madrid beats RB Leipzig

Real Madrid needed two late goals to beat Leipzig 2-0 yesterday as Manager, Carlo Ancelotti became the second manager to win 100 Champions League matches.

Only Manchester United’s legend, Alex Ferguson (102) has won more games in the tournament than Real Madrid’s Manager, Ancelotti.

Leipzig missed a host of good chances with Christopher Nkunku denied by Thibaut Courtois twice.

Federico Valverde gave Real Madrid an 80th-minute lead from Vinicius Jr’s pass.

And Marco Asensio scored an excellent first-time finish from the edge of the box from Toni Kroos’ free-kick to seal the win for European champions, Real Madrid.

This is the first time they have won their opening two Champions League matches since 2017-18.