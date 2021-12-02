Real Madrid defeats Athletic Bilbao

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the match as Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of Spain’s La Liga to seven points by beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 yesterday.
It was Benzema’s 17th goal of the season when he converted five minutes before half-time.
Benzema has now scored 35 goals in 46 matches in all competitions for Real Madrid in 2021, equalling his best goal-scoring tally for the club in a single calendar year since 2019.
Athletic Bilbao pressed Real Madrid late on but were unable to find an equaliser and remain eighth, without a win in six matches.
The victory extended Real Madrid’s advantage over defending champions, Atletico Madrid.