Real Madrid defeats Atletico Madrid 2-1

Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a lively match of Spanish La Liga yesterday at Atletico Madrid to make it six wins from six matches at the start of their title defence.

Rodrygo gave Real Madrid the opener with a half-volley from Aurelien Tchouameni’s audacious scooped pass over the top.

They doubled their lead when Vinicius Jr.’s shot hit the post and Federico Valverde converted the rebound.

Mario Hermoso briefly gave Atletico Madrid hope with a goal but then all but removed it with a late red card.

The substitute scored with his shoulder with seven minutes to go after Thibaut Courtois missed a corner from Antoine Griezmann, making his first start of the season for Atletico Madrid.

Hermoso was shown a yellow card for pushing Dani Carvajal , and two minutes later picked up a second for shoving Dani Ceballos as they waited for a Griezmann corner.

However, the fixture was marred by what appeared to be racist chants aimed at Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius outside the stadium before the match, and followed criticism of his dancing goal celebrations, and a debate over whether that criticism was racist.

Some fans also reportedly threw objects at Vinicius after a Real Madrid goal, and aimed further songs at him in the closing stages.

Real Madrid have won all six matches this season which put them two points clear of Barcelona at the top. Atletico Madrid are seventh.

Real Madrid last won their opening six games in 1987-88.