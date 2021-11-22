Real Madrid defeats Granada

Real Madrid returned to the top of Spain’s La Liga as they beat Granada 4-1 yesterday.

Goals from Marco Asensio and Nacho gave Real Madrid an early lead, but Granada’s Luis Suarez pulled a goal back just before half-time.

Winger Vinicius Junior restored Real Madrid’s two-goal advantage shortly after half time, with Granada’s Jimenez sent off in the 67th minute.

Ferland Mendy wrapped up the win for Real Madrid by adding their fourth goal in the 76th minute.

The win means that Real Madrid have climbed above Sevilla and Real Sociedad to the top of La Liga. Granada dropped into the bottom three on goal difference.