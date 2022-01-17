Real Madrid emerges as champions of the Spanish Super Cup – NBC SVG

Real Madrid won a 12th Spanish Super Cup title as goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema secured victory against Athletic Bilbao in Saudi Arabia.

Modric curled in a brilliant strike to give Real Madrid a first-half lead. Benzema then made it 2-0 with a penalty after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) awarded a spot-kick for handball.

The shot hit Yeray Alvarez , whose arms were raised as he made the block.

Real Madrid were also penalised for a handball late on as Eder Militao was sent off for blocking a shot and Athletic Bilbao were awarded a penalty.

However, goal-keeper, Thibaut Courtois produced a superb save with his leg to keep out Raul Garcia and ensured that there was no late comeback for Athletic Bilbao, who won the trophy last year.

The victory means that Real Madrid has moved to within one of rivals, Barcelona’s record tally of 13 Super Cup titles.