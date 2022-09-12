Recos beat Vermont 5-4 in the second quarter-final of the CARIB Beer Barrouallie Football League

Recos beat Vermont 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in the second quarter-final of the CARIB Beer Barrouallie Football League at the Keartons Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

In the earlier match, Unlimited Strikers clinched the last quarter-final place with a 2-0 win over Hill View. The goals were scored by Dravid Compton.

Tomorrow at 4.30 p. m, Youngsters FC will meet Camillo Gonsalves Glen United in the third quarter-final at the Keartons Playing Field.