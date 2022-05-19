Recruiters of Royal Caribbean are expected to return to SVG by the end of June

Minister of Tourism Carlos James has said the Recruitment team from Royal Caribbean Cruises is expected to return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines within the next few weeks, to continue recruiting Vincentians for employment.

Some four hundred Vincentians have already gained employment through a recruitment drive held here on the weekend, and Tourism Minister Carlos James says the target is two thousand.

Speaking at a News Conference yesterday, Minister James said the Recruiters are expected to return by the end of June.

The Recruitment exercise follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Royal Caribbean Group on Friday 13 May, to recruit Vincentians for several job opportunities with the cruise line.

Minister James signed the MOU on behalf of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines following a meeting with the Royal Caribbean Group at its Miami office.

