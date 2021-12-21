Reggae Artiste Chuck Fenda Marries Mother Of His Children Abigail Walters

Veteran reggae musician Chuck Fenda announces that he and the mother of his children officially tied the knot.

Chuck Fenda, whose real name is Leshorn Whitehead, wed his girlfriend of 6 years, Abigail Walters, the CEO of the online store Island Girl boutique, and with whom they share two kids. On their wedding day, the 49-year-old reggae veteran gook to his Instagram to share pictures with his bride after exchanging vows.

Fenda captioned the photos with a toast to his new wife, saying, “6 years together with two beautiful children, it wasn’t an easy road but we stick together though thick and thin, love this beautiful woman dearly,” he wrote. Adding, “Had to end this year like this…my queen my wife, my motivator, my best friend… you know how it go…. cheers to a new beginning.”

The newly Mrs. Whitehead reciprocates the love by taking to her Instagram @island_girl_boutique_ja to share more photos of the wedding. “#TOMYHUSBAND ? Sometimes it’s hard to find words to tell, How much you mean to me, I’d tell you I Love You To The Moon And Back. To infinity and beyond, forever and ever. If I did anything right in my life it was to give My Heart To You. You are the inspiration behind all that I do and the source of all that is good in my life. No matter what happens, where we are, how old we both get, I promise to always be by your side and never stop holding your hands.. Thank you for loving me unconditionally Love your wife #TheWhitehead,” she toasts to her husband in the caption.

There was an outdoor of congratulations for the newlywed in the comment sections of their posts. Under Fenda’s post, a fan said, “Congratulations bro and sis ? love and love alone.” Another fan wrote, “Congratulations hon.”

Chuck Fenda has been having a good year as he has been releasing a slew of hit tracks such as ‘Gub fi Dem’ and ‘Walk by Faith.’ He is most famously known for his 2006 love anthem ‘Coming Over’ with Cherine Anderson.