Reggae Artiste Releases New Song That Has Sparked Conversations 

By Admin. Updated 12:38 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

The local reggae artiste, Havlyn, who has a rich background as a former worship leader in the church, recently released a music video that delves into the experiences of church-goers. The song that is titled “Righteousness?”is already raising eyebrows and has prompted discussions about the challenges faced by individuals in their faith journeys.

The artiste faced numerous obstacles but pushed through with determination to complete the song and put out a music video that describes all events she sang about. “I am mostly thankful for those who played a character in the video. It is a sensitive topic and I understand it is not easy to find people who will be willing to act some of these roles.”, the songwriter said.

Producer and saxophonist, Bryan Ortiz

Havlyn further expressed gratitude to Bryan Ortiz, who is the producer of the song. Bryan is a Cuban professional saxophonist currently living in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and have been open to trying new genres and making music with upcoming artistes. “Righteousness” is the first reggae track to have been produced by Mr Bryan Ortiz, which left persons in shock due to his Cuban background.

Havlyn continues to inspire other young people and the community. Here is the link to the full video: https://youtu.be/nBL6rsaLJSU?si=mp3lUpeK7Jd7KzJC