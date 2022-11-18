Reggae Singer Blvk H3ro Talks Grammy Nomination and New Music: Interview

Reggae Artist Blvk H3ro is ecstatic at his first Grammy nomination as he shares that the accolade comes quite unexpectedly.

On Tuesday, the Grammys announced the nominees for the upcoming 65th Grammy awards in February 2023, and Blvk H3ro found his name curiously in the Best Global Music Performance category. The nomination comes for the track “Neva Bow Down” by three-time Grammy-nominated Ghanaian musician Rocky Dawuni which features Blvk H3ro as singer and songwriter.

While speaking to Urban Islandz about his Grammy nomination, a humbled Blvk H3ro says he was over the moon when the news was announced.

“It came as such a surprise! I was honestly lost for words. All you can see is a smile on my face from ear to ear every day now! It’s very satisfying,” he said.

The artist said he couldn’t contain his excitement and revealed that after finding out that the nomination was for real, he hopped around like a child in excitement.

“Honestly, I was in disbelief. I thought it was a mistake or a prank at first, but when I found out it was for real I legit jumped up and down and ran around the house for like 10 mins straight!” he said.

Born Hervin Augustus Bailey Jr, Blvk H3ro has been diligently working as an artist over the past decade, and his unique song and raw talent have not gone unnoticed.

He has been praised by the likes of Prime Minister Andrew Holness for his wholesome music and has collaborated with the legendary Bunny Wailer, UB40, and even newer artists like Equiknoxx and Skillibeng.

The artist shared that while he enjoys the moments of triumph, he is ready to get back to work as more is there to be done.

“My team knows me well, so it’s not out of the ordinary that I rarely stop and celebrate these things because I believe there’s always more to do. My passion just won’t allow me to bask in the moment because my mind is already gone to the next task I have to do. So I’d say my work ethic is pretty crazy right now because I get like 3 hours of sleep daily and then it’s right back to work. I make time for self-care of course, but I believe hard work trumps talent any day and I’m living proof of that,” he said.

Blvk H3ro is finally getting one of the best music recognition any artist would welcome, and he shared that he has been putting in the work for fans and music lovers who can catch him on tour right now and look forward to upcoming new music.

“I’m currently on tour in the US since June doing my own headline dates plus opening for the likes of amazing foundation acts like Stephen Marley, Steel Pulse and Alborosie. I have shows booked all the way ’til March 2023 so God is amazing! I’m just staying healthy, keeping in good shape and working on my craft while I continue my musical journey,” the artist said.

Along with Blvk H3ro, the other nominees for the Best Global Music Performance category are “Udhero Na” by Arooj Aftab featuring Anoushka Shankar; “Gimme Love” by Matt B and Eddy Kenzo, “Last Last” by Burna Boy, and “Bayethe” by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini, and Nomcebo Zikode.

The Best Global Music Performance category is in its second year and is one of two new categories of music introduced by the Grammy’s at the 64th hosting of the event last year.

Last year’s nominees for this category included Nigerian artists Burna Boy, Femi Kuti, Wizkid, and Tems, and a few Asian artists, including Chinese-American cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Benin artist Angelique Kidjo, Pakistan’s Arooj Aftab.