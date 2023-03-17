Regional 1st Class Cricket Results

Alick Athanaze (81 off 107 balls) and Kavem Hodge (97 off 100 balls) put the Windward Islands Hurricanes firmly in control of their third-round Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship match against Jamaica Scorpions at the close of play on yesterday’s second day at Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Jamaica Scorpions started the day on 98-7 in reply to the Windwards Islands Volcanoes 1st innings score of 217.

Yesterday, Jamaica Scorpions lost their final three wickets quickly, adding just three runs to their total to finish on 101.

The Windwards Volcanoes began their 2nd innings with a lead of 116 and suffered an immediate setback when Jerlani Robinson fell to fast bowler, Marquino Mindley off the first ball of the second innings. They were dismissed for 300 runs, and Jamaica Scorpions need to score 417 runs to win.

The scores: The Windward Islands Volcanoes 217 and 300, Jamaica Scorpions 101.