Regional Leaders arrive in SVG for high level dialogue between Guyana and Venezuela

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says St. Vincent and the Grenadines is today facilitating a high level dialogue between Guyana and Venezuela on matters consequential to the border dispute between the two countries.

Several regional leaders are in the state today as part of the high level face to face meeting with the Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela

Speaking during the during the Round Table Talk program on VC3 television last evening Dr. Gonsalves said the meeting will accommodate the different perspectives of the two countries on the issue.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/PM-BORDER-DISPUTE.mp3