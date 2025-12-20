RSVGPF is Set to Host 2025 Police Christmas Caroling Competition on Dec 12  Education Minister Confirms Reinstatement of Teachers Dismissed Under COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate  Opposition Leader Gonsalves Weighs Attendance at First Sitting of New Parliament  Minister Cummings expressed his gratitude for Cuban Support  Controller Pompey Clarifies Rules for December 19 VAT-Free Shopping Day  Deputy PM Major Leacock: CBI Key to Job Creation and Economic Growth 
Register your child right now for a Nine Nights event tonight (December 20) 

20 December 2025
image
One News SVG images from Nine Nights of Lights at the Botanical Garden.

By Admin. Updated 11:02 a.m., Saturday, December 20, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Nine Nights of Lights at the Botanical Garden continues tonight (December 20), and parents can register their children to participate in a talent show and kids’ extravaganza.

This evening’s talent show and kids extravaganza commences at 7:00 p.m.

Registration to participate is open to children ages 2-13. Parents are encouraged to dress their children as their favorite characters.

There are many prizes for the children to win. Click here to register.

This evening’s event is not just about dressing up or singing. There will be bouncing castle, face painting, games, photo with Santa, and giveaways.

General admission to the event is $5 for children and $10 for adults.

The Nine Nights of Lights, spearheaded by the National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority is in its 10th year, and it continues to feature heavily on the national Christmas agenda.

END

 

