Register your child right now for a Nine Nights event tonight (December 20) 

By Admin. Updated 11:02 a.m., Saturday, December 20, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Nine Nights of Lights at the Botanical Garden continues tonight (December 20), and parents can register their children to participate in a talent show and kids’ extravaganza.

This evening’s talent show and kids extravaganza commences at 7:00 p.m.

Registration to participate is open to children ages 2-13. Parents are encouraged to dress their children as their favorite characters.

There are many prizes for the children to win. Click here to register.

This evening’s event is not just about dressing up or singing. There will be bouncing castle, face painting, games, photo with Santa, and giveaways.

General admission to the event is $5 for children and $10 for adults.

The Nine Nights of Lights, spearheaded by the National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority is in its 10th year, and it continues to feature heavily on the national Christmas agenda.

