Registration closes February 1 for Sagicor Sigma 25th Legacy Run Loop Jamaica

Registration for the Sagicor Sigma 25th Legacy Run full in-person charity road race closes on Wednesday, February 1.

Celebrating its 25th staging, the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run has announced that it is returning to a fully in-person event after two years of scaled-down events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled for Sunday, February 12 in New Kingston, the charity run/walk event is aiming to raise $75 million for its 2023 beneficiaries – the Paediatric Ward at the University Hospital of the West Indies and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

Registration per individual is $2500, while college and high school students are $1500. Group rates vary – large corporate teams cost $250,000 for up to 125 entrants, small corporate teams cost 155,000 for up to 55 entrants, while non-corporate teams cost $60,000 for up to 25 entrants. Each additional participant for teams attracts a cost of $2500 per person.

Participants will be running/walking/wheeling along the original Sigma Run race route, which will start at Knutsford Boulevard, then onto Trafalgar Road to Waterloo Road, left onto West Kings House Road left onto Constant Spring Road then left onto Hope Road, right onto Winchester Road, right onto Ruthven Road left onto Half-Way Tree Road, and finishing at Oxford Road (in the vicinity of Emancipation Park).

To register persons can visit sagicorsigmarun.com, call the Sigma Run Secretariat at 876-936-7980-2 or email them at SG*****************@sa*****.com

Over the past 24 years, the Sagicor Sigma Run has donated over J$550 million to numerous health, child-related and educational institutions.

Last year for the 2022 staging of the charity event, Sigma Run raised $52 million for the Kingston Public Hospital – which was the sole beneficiary of the event.

