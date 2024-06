Vincentians are being to register their children or ward for the summer musical program hosted by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The encouragement has come police band leader Vaughn Miller.

He says the program runs from the 16th of July to 15th of August and will accommodate 100 children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/POLICE-BAND.mp3