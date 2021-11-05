Regulatory framework for telecommunications should improve early next year

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be taking steps early in the New Year to improve the regulatory framework for telecommunications services offered here.

Word of this has come from Minister responsible for Information Technology, Camillo Gonsalves.

Speaking on radio on Sunday, Minister Gonsalves, said legislation will be taken to Parliament to provide greater protection for consumers.

Minister Gonsalves also spoke of the importance of competition, in the thrust to improve the service offered in the telecommunications sector here.