Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said rehabilitation work on the Little Tokyo Bus Terminal is expected to get underway next year.

Minister Gonsalves provided details of work to be carried out on the facility, as he outlined the projects to be implemented by the Government in 2023.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this week, he noted that the Bus Terminal needs to be upgraded.

