Relative of senior police, facing murder charges

SHOT DEAD: Businessman and former policeman Syed Mohammed.

THE relative of a senior police officer is among two men expected to be charged for the murder of former policeman Syed Mohammed.

Mohammed was shot dead at his home in Katwaroo Trace, Penal, on December 12.

Police from the South Western Division’s Emergency Response Patrol (ERP) arrested the men shortly after the murder in Suchit Trace, San Fernando.

A Glock 17 pistol believed to be the murder weapon was found in the floor of the front seat of the car the suspects were travelling in.

Police said the men who are from Princes Town and Couva are expected to be jointly charged with Mohammed’s murder and possession of a firearm on Monday. Upon being arrested, one of the suspects told officers he is the nephew of a senior police officer.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III were expected to lay the charges overnight.

NewsAmericasNow.com