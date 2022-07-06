Religious group members charged over alleged murder of 8-year-old girl in Australia

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Australian authorities have charged 12 members of a religious group with the alleged murder of an 8-year-old girl, police said in a statement Tuesday.

The child died at her family home in Rangeville, in southern Queensland, on January 7 after allegedly being “denied medical treatment for a period of approximately six days,” according to state police.

Emergency services were not contacted until about 5:30 p.m. on January 8, the day after her death, according to police.

It brings the total number of suspects charged with murder in the case to 14.

The girl’s parents — a 47-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man — were charged in January with “murder, torture and fail to comply with necessities of life,” according to Queensland police. Their most recent court appearance was in June.

