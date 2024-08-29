Repair works to be conducted at the Grenadines Wharf following Hurricane Beryl

Minister of Urban Development and Grenadines Affairs, Benarva Browne said the damaged axel trestle to the Grenadines Wharf will be repaired at a cost of one million Eastern Caribbean Dollars.

She made this statement while responding to a question in Parliament on Thursday.

Minister Browne said a contract for the repair works has already been awarded and the work is scheduled to start at the end of October and completed in six months.

She also said Berth five which was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Beryl, has already been contracted for repairs, and work has already commenced.

The Minister said that the wharf in Bequia is in good condition and adequate for the level of activity on the island.

She also said that the tender jetty was being repaired at a cost of sixty thousand EC and was scheduled to be completed last Friday, with the idea of expanding the jetty being explored.

The Minister said the existing temporary jetty in Canouan will be improved to enhance its service, quality and extend its life a little longer.

