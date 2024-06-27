Residents along coastal Areas asked to be careful as Beryl Approaches

Persons living in elevated and coastal communities are asked to be especially careful during the passage of major hurricane Beryl.

During his third address to the nation on Sunday night, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said there are many areas in St Vincent and the Grenadines that are prone to hazards from the arrival of major Hurricane Beryl.

The Prime Minister said persons living areas like Mala Village, Cane Garden, Dorsetshire Hill, Edinboro, Rose Hall, and Chester should exercise extreme caution from hazards associated with hurricane force winds.

Prime Minister Gonsalves appealed to persons who live in parts of Chatham Bay in Union Island and asked that residents evacuate and take shelter in the Union Island Learning Resource Center.

The Prime Minister said that it is strongly recommended that persons living in the area beyond the JF Mitchell airport be evacuated.

