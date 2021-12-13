Results from Friday Night’s NBA games

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James led the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers respectively to victories in the NBA last night.

Milwaukee Bucks’ forward, Antetokounmpo scored 41 points, 17 rebounds and five assists to end the Houston Rockets’ seven-game winning streak with a 123-114 success.

James scored 33 points as the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 116-95 win over hosts, Oklahoma City Thunder. He made his presence felt from the start and ended the first half with 23 points.

Avery Bradley impressed at both ends of the court for Los Angeles Lakers as he posted a season-high 22 points.

Kevin Durant scored 31 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Phoenix Suns coasted past visiting Boston Celtics 111-90 for their 20th win in 21 games. Indiana Pacers won a third straight game for the first time this season as Caris LeVert recorded 26 points, six rebounds and five assists to see off the Dallas Mavericks 106-93. With five seconds remaining, Cody Martin’s free throw lifted Charlotte Hornets to a 124-123 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks 90-87. Cleveland Cavaliers cruised past the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-106 in Minneapolis. New Orleans Pelicans secured a 109-93 win over the Detroit Pistons, who slumped to their 11th consecutive defeat.