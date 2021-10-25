Results from the 2021 French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority SVGCC Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship

All Saints Medical School (2) remained unbeaten in the 2021 French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship after a 6-3 victory over Central Leeward Secondary School at the College’s Playing Field at Villa yesterday.

All Saints Medical School (2) led 3-1 at half time. Central Leeward Secondary School then scored twice to level the scores at 3-3, before All Saints Medical School converted three more goals to complete their 6-3 win.

Olise Uwadone scored a hat-trick for All Saints Medical School (2) with Tukor Akpan, Edison Odunze, and Darmian Ogedoh scoring a goal each.

Zebeon Cunningham scored two goals, and J’ron Quow converted the third for North Leeward Secondary School.

Yesterday also, System Three Youth gained a 7-4 win over the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two

Zamaro Mofford scored three goals for System Three Youth. Chad Haynes also scored three goals, and they benefited from an own goal by the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two.

Phylroy Samuel, Nyerere Samuel, Aaron Micheal and Clinton Payne scored a goal each for the Division of Technical and Vocational Education.

All Saints Medical School (2) are leading Group 2 of the Championship. They are on 9 points from 3 matches and are followed by Jebelle Youth on 6 points from three matches and Volcanoes (1) on 3 points from two matches.

The three teams in Group 2, Teachers Combined, System 3 Youth and Volcanoes (2) are on 6 points each from 3 matches.

The Championship will continue on 29th October.