Results from the Regional First Class Cricket Championship matches

Guyana Harpy Eagles won one match, and the other two were drawn in the Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship.

At the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes took first innings lead over Jamaica Scorpions.

The scores: The Leeward Islands Hurricanes 260 and 241, Jamaica Scorpions 234 and 200-9.

At the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium also in Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana Harpy Eagles defeated Barbados Pride by 183 runs.

The scores: Barbados Pride 220 and 94, Guyana Harpy Eagles 371 and 126-9 declared.

In the third match which ended last Friday, the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force played to a draw with Trinidad and Tobago Red Force taking first innings lead.

The scores: Windward Islands Volcanoes 243 and 425-5 declared, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 315 and 225-7.

The next round of matches in the Championship will start on Wednesday.