Results from the second round matches of the Regional Under-19 Cricket Championship

Barbados defeated Trinidad and Tobago by 9 wickets in the second round of the Regional Under-19 Cricket Championships at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday, the third and final day of the match.

On Tuesday’s second day of the 3-day match, Barbados made 154 in their 1st innings with Vasant Singh taking 5-60 as they replied to Trinidad and Tobago’s 1st innings total of 107.

Trinidad and Tobago scored 168 in their 2nd innings and set Barbados a target of 122. Barbados completed victory yesterday at 122-1.

The final scores: Trinidad and Tobago 197 and 168, Barbados 154 and 122-1.

Jamaica defeated the Windward Islands by 201 runs in the third second round match yesterday at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The scores: The Windward Islands 172 and 121, Jamaica 265 and 229.

The match between the Leeward Islands and Guyana at the Park Hill Playing Field ended on Tuesday’s second day when the Leeward Islands won 10 wickets with a day to spare.

The final scores: Guyana 73 and 90, the Leeward Islands 151 and 14 without loss.

The third round of matches will be played on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The Leeward Islands will meet Trinidad and Tobago at the Cumberland Playing Field. Jamaica will oppose Guyana at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, and the Windward Islands will meet Barbados at the Park Hill Playing Field.