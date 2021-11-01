Results of Friday Night’s NBA matches

LeBron James returned from injury to score 26 points as Los Angeles Lakers ended Cleveland Cavaliers’ three-game winning streak in the NBA last night.

It finished 113-101 as Los Angeles Lakers recorded their third win in four games.

James, who has missed the last two games because of an ankle injury, also finished with eight assists.

Carmelo Anthony added 24 points, including six three-pointers, to play a key role in the victory.

Los Angeles Lakers trailed for much of the game before taking the lead late in the third quarter, holding Cleveland Cavaliers to just 16 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Brooklyn Nets overcame a slow start to record a 105-98 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Toronto Raptors edged Orlando Magic 110-109. Miami Heat’s winning streak stretched to three games with a 114-99 victory over Charlotte Hornets. Portland Trail Blazers brushed past Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-92 victory, while the New Orleans Pelicans lost out to Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets dominated in Dallas with a convincing win over the Dallas Mavericks.