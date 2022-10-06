Results of last weekend’s Caesar’s Real Estate/HAIROUN Beer Greggs Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Tournament

When the Caesar’s Real Estate/HAIROUN Beer Greggs Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Tournament continued at the Greggs Playing Field last weekend, Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars defeated Hard Hitters by 54 runs in a match reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 176-5 off 17 overs (Elton Williams 63 not out, Antonio Barker 41, Jemoth Brackin 3-15), Hard Hitters 122 off 16 overs (Gideon Deweth 39, Lenroy Dalzell 3-20).

Owia Shottas beat Rasfarco by 52 runs in match also reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Owia Shottas 168-8 off 17 overs (Zimroy Baptiste 36 not out, Geovanni Collins 4-25, Jamie Edwards 3-51), Rasfarco 116 off 16 overs (Zienniah Smart 42, Kurton Lavia 3-8).

Kombat Warriors won from Predators by 5 wickets in another match that was reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Predators 94 off 16.5 overs (Darren John 37, Dwayne Williams 4-9, Kerwin Browne 4-10), Kombat Warriors 98-5 off 11 overs (Lesroy Richards 32, Junior King 3-27).

Sion Hill Tallawahs beat Dr. Thomas Injectors by 105 runs. The match was reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 171-9 off 17 overs (Erwin Williams 93, Chestor Keil 4-34, Winston Holder 3-23 runs), Dr. Thomas Injectors 66 off 10 overs (Denson Hoyte 5-15).

And the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force won from Caesar’s Real Estate Nar Fren Dem on a faster scoring rate after rain forced the abandonment of the match with Caesar’s Real Estate Na Fren Dem on 82-2 off 9.2 overs in reply to the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force’s 163 off 19.5 overs.