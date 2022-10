The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

In last weekend’s DMG Furniture North Leeward Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship, Rose Bank Big League defeated Ajuba of Spring Village by 24 runs in the Women’s Competition.

The scores: Rose Bank Big League 106 off 20 overs, Ajuba of Spring Village 82 off 19.2 overs.

Fitz Hughes Men beat Chateaubelair Men by 76 runs.

The scores Fitz Hughes 171-6 off 20 overs, Chateaubelair 98 off 17.2 overs.