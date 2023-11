Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada finished the 31st Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swimming Championships as joint Champions at Rodney Bay, St Lucia last weekend.

At the end of the 3-day Championships, Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada scored 1,347.50 points each.

St Vincent and the Grenadines placed 3rd with 1,239.50 points.

St Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis and St Maarten were 4th, 5th and 6th respectively.