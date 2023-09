There were victories for Owia Police Youth Club Trend Setters, Young Warriors and Overland last weekend in the VITA Malt/Shevern John Owia Netball Championship at the Owia Hard Court.

Owia Police Youth Club Trend Setters defeated High Flyers 23-19. Georgetown Combined won from Young Warriors 22-19. Young Warriors had the better of Fancy Hard Knocks 25-18, and Overland beat Bottom Town Splashers 22-18.