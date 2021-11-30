Results of Local Invitational Netball Championship

Defending champions, Teachers Combined, Bethel High School Lasses, Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs, and Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors have advanced to semi-finals of this year’s ECGC Island Sipz Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship after victories in yesterday afternoon’s matches at the College’s Hard Court at Villa.

Teachers Combined completed a 17-12 win over the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two.

Teachers Combined’s Kaywanna Charles played outstandingly as she ventured far from the circle to ensure positive movement for her team.

Bethel High School Lasses handed Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs their first defeat in a nail biting 17-16 victory. The defensive third players from both teams played superbly to break up many promising attacks.

The first quarter score of 3-3 set the pace for the match. Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs took a 10-6 lead after the second quarter, but Bethel High School Lasses reduced that lead to 13-12 by the end of the next quarter.

Yesterday was a good day for Bethel High School Lasses. They also had the better of Teachers Combined beating them 16-5 in their second match.

Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors outplayed St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Freshers 20-3.

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs won by default from the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two.

The semi-finals will be played tomorrow afternoon at the Hard Court of the Villa Campus of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.