Results of Monday’s VPL Match – NBC SVG

Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadines Divers won yesterday’s matches of the Dream 11 VINCY Premier League 4 Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In the first match, Salt Pond Breakers defeated Fort Charlotte Strikers by 3 wickets.

The scores: Salt Pond Breakers 123-7 off 10 overs (Beniton Stapleton 28, Kadeem Alleyne 22, Javid Harry 2-22, Joshua James 2-28), Fort Charlotte Strikers 121-3 off 10 overs (Miles Bascombe 42, Joshua James 24, Kenzely Joseph 2-15).

Grenadines Divers gained a 6-wicket victory over Dark View Explorers in yesterday’s other match.

The scores: Dark View Explorers 95-4 off 10 overs (Alick Athanaze 39, Romano Pierre 37, Wesrick Strough 4-9), Grenadines Divers 101-4 off 8.3 overs (Asif Hooper 30, Imran Joseph 30, Dean Browne 2-22).

At noon today, Grenadines Divers will play against La Soufriere Hikers, and at 2.30 p. m, Salt Pond Breakers will oppose Botanical Gardens Rangers. That match will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.