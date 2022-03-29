Results of Monday’s VPL matches – NBC SVG

Fort Charlotte Strikers defeated Salt Pond Breakers by 5 wickets in yesterday’s first match of the 2022 VINCY Premier League (VPL) Ten/10 Cricket Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: Salt Pond Breakers 89-8 off 10 overs (Ryan John 34 off 27 balls, Atticus Browne 28 off 16 balls, Rasheed Fredericks 2-14, Joshua James 2-14), Fort Charlotte Strikers 90-5 off 9.4 overs (Miles Bascombe 43 off 26 balls, Atticus Browne 2-9).

In the second match, La Soufriere Hikers gained a 28-run win over Grenadines Divers.

The scores: La Soufriere Hikers 114-2 off 10 overs (Kavem Hodge 56 off 27 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes, Gidron Pope 26 off 21 balls), Grenadines Divers 86-5 off 10 overs (Roland Cato 42 off 23 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes, Hiram Shallow 20 off 18 balls).

La Soufriere Hikers now lead the Points Table with 10 points from 7 matches after 5 wins and 2 defeats. Their Net Run Rate is 2.108.

Salt Pond Breakers are second also on 10 points from 7 matches but with a lower Net Run Rate of 0.799.

In third position are Botanical Gardens Rangers with 8 points from 6 matches, followed by Dark View Explorers on 6 points from 6 matches, Grenadines Divers on 4 points from 7 matches and Fort Charlotte Strikers on 2 points from 7 matches.

Another two matches are being played today. At 12.00 noon, Grenadines Divers will meet Salt Pond Breakers, and at 2.30 p. m, Dark View Explorers will play against Botanical Gardens Rangers.

NBC Radio will carry live coverage of today’s second match.