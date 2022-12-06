Results of NBA games

Defending Champions, Golden State Warriors had their 10-game home winning streak snapped by Andrew Nembhard last night as the rookie led the undermanned Indiana Pacers to a 112-104 victory.

Nembhard scored a season-high 31 points and adding 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Klay Thompson led the way for Golden State Warriors, scoring 28 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored five of his 34 points in the final two minutes to help Milwaukee Bucks hold off a late rally in a 109-102 win over Orlando Magic.

Los Angeles Clippers edged Charlotte Hornets 119-117. Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 14-points deficit in the third quarter to beat Atlanta Hawks 121-114.

Dallas Mavericks had the better of Indiana Pacers 130-111. A shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies won from Miami Heat 101-93. Boston Celtics won for the seventh time in eight games, beating Toronto Raptors 116-110, and Houston Rockets gained a 132-123 double overtime victory over Philadelphia 76ers.