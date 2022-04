The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Jamaica outplayed Bermuda 7-0 in their opening match in the CONCACAF Under-17 Women’s Championship in the Dominican Republic yesterday.

Jamaica took 39 shots at goal, 12 on target and should have won by a wider margin.

Through faulty finishing by Jamaica, Bermuda managed to make it to the break without going further behind.

Last Saturday, Panama defeated Trinidad and Tobago 5-1, and the United States swamped Grenada 20-0.