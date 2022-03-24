Results of Saturday’s and Sunday’s VPL games – NBC SVG

Dark View Explorers and Botanical Gardens Rangers won yesterday’s matches of the Dream 11 VINCY Premier League (VPL) 4 Ten/10 Cricket Tournament at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In the day’s first match, Dark View Explorers defeated Fort Charlotte Strikers by 27 runs.

Alick Athanaze scored 88 off 31 balls including 9 fours and 6 sixes to enable Dark View Explorers reach 116-5 off their 10 overs. Fast bowler, Ray Jordan took 2-10.

Fort Charlotte Strikers replied with 89-9 off 10 overs. Their top-scorer was Joshua James who made 32 off 22 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. There were two wickets each for Darius Martin (2-7) and Luke Wilson (2-31).

Final scores: Dark View Explorers 116-5 off 10 overs, Fort Charlotte Strikers 89-8 off 10 overs.

Botanical Gardens Rangers beat La Soufriere Hikers by 9 wickets in yesterday’s second match.

The scores: La Soufriere Hikers 75-5 off 10 overs (Desron Maloney 25, Larry Edwards 2-6), Botanical Gardens Rangers 77-1 off 6.5 overs (Salvan Browne 41 off 28 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes.

In Saturday’s opening match, Salt Pond Breakers beat La Soufriere Hikers by 7 wickets. Because of rain, the match was originally reduced to 7 overs per side, and was further reduced to 3 overs per side.

The scores: La Soufriere Hikers 51-2 off 3 overs, Salt Pond Breakers 57-3 off 2.4 overs.

Also, on Saturday, Botanical Gardens Rangers defeated Grenadines Divers by 9 wickets.

Grenadines Divers made 89-4 off their 10 overs. Rain stopped play after 5 overs of Botanical Gardens Rangers innings with the par score 41. Botanical Gardens Rangers went on to reply with 43-1 off 5 overs.

The Tournament is continuing today when Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers will meet at 12.00 noon. Today’s second match at 2.30 p. m will be between Dark View Explorers and Grenadines Divers.