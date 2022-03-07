Results of Sunday Night’s NBA games – NBC SVG

Khris Middleton scored a season-high 44 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 132-122 in the NBA last night and extended their winning streak to four in a row. Middleton registered eight rebounds and five assists for the NBA defending champions. Jrue Holiday also added 24 points and nine assists.

Milwaukee Bucks are now third in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix Suns are still top of the Western Conference.

Jayson Tatum scored 54 points as Boston Celtics left it late to beat the Brooklyn Nets 126-120.

Tatum scored 34 points in the second half alongside five rebounds and three assists as Boston Celtics claimed their 14th victory from their past 16 games.

It is the fourth time in his career that Tatum has scored 50 or more points.

New York Knicks broke a seven-game losing streak with a 116-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-103.

Nikola Jokic recorded 46 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks and three steals, something that no other player has reached in a single match in NBA history since blocks and steals started being tracked in 1973-74.

Denver Nuggets beat New Orleans Pelicans 138-130 in overtime. Houston Rockets overcame Memphis Grizzlies 123-112. Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to a 104-96 win over Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards won from Indiana Pacers 133-123.