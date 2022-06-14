Results of Sunday’s CONCACAF matches

There were wins yesterday for Cuba, Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico, and St Lucia In the CONCACAF Nations League Football Championship.

Cuba defeated Antigua and Barbuda 3-1 in Group A in Cuba. Guadeloupe beat Barbados 2-1 in Guadeloupe in Group A in Guadeloupe. Martinique and Panama played to a goalless draw in Group B in Martinique. Puerto Rico defeated the British Virgin Islands 6-0 in Group D in Puerto Rico. St Lucia won from Anguilla 2-0 in Group C League C in St Lucia, and St Kitts and Nevis and Sint Maarten played to a 1-1 draw in Group B in St Kitts.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will play against Trinidad and Tobago this evening at seven o’clock in Group C at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Nicaragua will meet the Bahamas at 8.00 p. m in Group C in Nicaragua, and Guatemala will oppose the Dominican Republic in Group D in Guatemala at 8.00 p. m, with Jamaica playing against Mexico in Group A in Jamaica.