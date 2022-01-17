Results of Sunday’s English Premier League matches – NBC SVG

Liverpool overcame a stubborn Brentford 3-0 at Anfield, Liverpool in the English Premier League yesterday to move up to second, but are still 11 points off Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand.

Fabinho’s far-post header eased some of the tension that had built up at Anfield over 43 goalless minutes, but Liverpool fans were relieved when Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo sliced wide from a fine position after half time.

Shortly afterwards, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain collected an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead and Takumi Minamino came off the bench to side-foot home a third goal.

It will take a spectacular and sudden disintegration in Manchester City’s form, and a near flawless run-in from Liverpool to reverse the teams’ standings by May.

Manchester City have dropped just 10 points so far this season.

Also yesterday, Leeds United beat West Ham United 3-2. The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal was postponed.