Results of the ECGC-Island Sipz Water, SVGCC Invitational Netball Championship

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary Schools Mustangs, Bethel Secondary School Young Lasses, Central Leeward Secondary School and St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Freshers won yesterday afternoon’s matches of the ECGC-Island Sipz Water, St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship at the College’s Hard Court at Villa.

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School Mustangs overwhelmed the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two 37 -1.

Bethel Secondary School Young lasses gained a 28-14 win over St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Freshers after leading 5-4, 12-7 and 19-12 in the first three quarters.

Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors dominated their match against defending champions, Teachers Combined 25-6.

And St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Freshers completed a 21-6 win over the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two in their second match yesterday.

The Championship will continue tomorrow.