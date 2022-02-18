Results of the First Class Regional Cricket Championship – NBC SVG

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force defeated the Windward Islands Volcanoes by an innings and 43 runs yesterday, the third day of their 4-day Regional First-Class Championship match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at Tarouba, South Trinidad.

On Wednesday’s second day of the match, the Windward Islands Volcanoes were 27-3 in their 1st innings in reply to Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s 1st innings total of 326. The Windward Islands Volcanoes made 97 in reply.

Alick Athanaze was top-scorer with 33. Fast bowler, Anderson Phillip took 4-32, fast bowler, Jayden Seales had 3-30 and leg-spinner, Imran Khan captured 2-3 off only 2 overs, one of which was a maiden.

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force enforced the follow-on, and although there was some improvement in the 2nd innings of the Windward Islands who reached 186 after wicket-keeper, Denis Smith’s 65, 33 from Shermon Lewis and 25 not out by Kenneth Dember, they fell short by 43 runs.

Captain and Leg-spinner, Imran Khan spearheaded the second innings bowling for Trinidad and Tobago Red Force with (4-38), fast bowler, Anderson Phillip took 3-31 and off-spinner, Bryan Charles who was used to open the bowling had 2-55.

Final scores: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 326, the Windward Islands Volcanoes 97 and 186.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes beat Guyana Harpy Eagles by an innings and 57 runs in three days.

On Wednesday’s second day, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes closed the day on 366-5 in their 1st innings, went on to score 436-7 declared yesterday with good scores of 74 from Kieran Powell (74), Devon Thomas (72), Montcin Hodge (71), Terrence Warde (48 not out) and Colin Archibald (38). Medium pacer, Nial Smith (3-100) and left-arm, leg-spinner, Gudakesh Motie (3-119) were the best bowlers for Guyana Harpy Eagles.

Yesterday, Guyana Harpy Eagles made 265 in their 2nd innings. Chanderpaul Hemraj made 50, wicket-keeper, Anthony Bramble scored 58 and Gudakesh Motie was on 49 not out. Fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph finished with 5-94, and there were two wickets each for fast bowler, Jeremiah Louis (2-50), and left-arm, medium pacer, Colin Archibald (2-31).

The final scores: Guyana Harpy Eagles 116 and 265, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes 438-7 declared.

In the third match in the second round being played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, Jamaica Scorpions closed yesterday’s third day on 56-1 in their 2nd innings. They made 328 in their 1st innings, and Barbados Pride piled on 521-8 declared in reply. Captain, Craigg Brathwaite was in great form. He scored 276. Raymond Reifer made 71 and Jonathan Carter contributed 68.

The scores as at yesterday’s close in that match are Jamaica Scorpions 328 and 56-1, Barbados Pride 521-8 declared. Jamaica scorpions are trailing overall by 137 runs. Today is the fourth and final day of that match.