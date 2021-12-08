Results of the first match in the SVGCC Invitational Ten/10 Cricket Championship

The 2021 St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Ten/10 Cricket Championship which got under way yesterday morning at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field had to be restructured at the last minute because a number of the players did not meet the COVID-19 protocols required for participation.

There are now six instead of eight teams in the Championship, with three teams in each preliminary group.

In yesterday’s opening matches, defending champions, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies advanced to the semi-finals with a 4-wicket victory over Jules Anthony Future Stars.

Kurtney Franklyn scored 36 to lead Jules Anthony Future Stars to 84-7 off their 10 overs. Malick Brown took 4-10 for the Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies who replied with 86-4 off 8 overs.

South Windward gained a 9-wicket win over Jules Anthony Future Legends.

The scores: Jules Anthony Future Legends 62-7 off 10 overs (Kyle Bobb 4-16), South Windward 63-1 off 6.3 overs.

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies defeated Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors on a faster scoring rate after their match was interrupted by rain.

The scores: The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies 110-2 off 10 overs (Irvin Warrican Jr. 72), Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors 32-3 off 5 overs before the rain. The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies were 62 without loss after 5 overs.

At noon today, South Windward will oppose the Division of Technical and Vocational Education. At 1.45 p. m, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education will play against Jules Anthony Future Legends, and at 3.30 p. m, Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors will meet Jules Anthony Future Stars.