Results of the first test match between India and New Zealand

India went from a strong position of 221-4 at the close of play yesterday, the first day of the 2nd Test against New Zealand to a shaky 224-6 earlier today at Mumbai, India.

India won the toss yesterday and batted first after a wet outfield delayed the start of play until after lunch.

It was opening batsman, Mayank Agarwal’s 120 not out that took India to their close of play score after they lost four wickets for 160 runs. Agarwal’s opening partner made 44, and Wriddhiman Saha was also not out on 25 at the close. Left-arm, leg-spinner, Ajaz Patel was New Zealand’s best bowler. He took all four wickets to have fallen yesterday.

So far this morning, Patel continued his great bowling spell, taking four more wickets, with India taking their overnight 221-4 to (Update live at ESPNcricinfo).