Results of the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority SVGCC Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship

Central Leeward Secondary School and Volcanoes (1) played to a 3-3 draw in 2021 French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship at the College Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Randolph Richards, Delano Benjamin and Dillon Moore scored a goal each for Volcanoes (1). The goals for Central Leeward Secondary School were converted by Zebeon Cunningham and J’ron Quaw. Central Leeward Secondary School’s third goal came by way of an own goal by Volcanoes (1).

Volcanoes (2) gained a 5-3 victory over System 3 Youth. Jeovanni Envil and Jahseem James scored two goals each for Volcanoes (2), and Augustus Adams converted the fifth., Chad Haynes and Kobe Sutherland were goal-scorer for Sytem 3 Youth who also benefitted from an own goal, and whose goalkeeper made some brilliant saves.

Yesterday, All Saints Medical School (1) failed to show up for their match against Teachers Combined.

It means that the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two have advanced to the quarter-finals.

The other qualifiers are Teachers Combined, Volcanoes (2), System 3 Youth, All Saints Medical School (2), Volcanoes (1) and Jebelle Youth.