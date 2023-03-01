Results of the Local Cricket Championships

Carlos James/MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars won one of last weekend’s 2-day Premier Division Cricket Championship matches. The other, between defending champions, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Victors 1 was drawn.

At the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, Carlos James/MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars defeated Carlos Veira Rivals by 10 wickets.

The scores: Carlos James/MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars 194 (Michael Joseph 56, Akeil Mason 46, Winston Samuel 28, Kurtney Franklyn 26, Olanzo Jackson 5-84, Elran Glasgow 3-19), and in their 2nd Innings 35 for no wicket), Carlos Veira Rivals 90 (Hyron Shallow 28, Antonio Barker 20, Maxwell Edwards 3-22, O’Jay Mathews 3-25) and in their 2nd Innings 135 (Hyron Shallow 55, Elran Glasgow 32, Watson Seaton 5-12, Kurtney Franklyn 2-43).

At the Sion Hill Playing Field, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 2 gained first innings lead over Victors 1. Two more centuries was scored in the Championship, 109 not out by Rickford Walker of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 2, and 121 by Donwell Hector for Victors 1.

The scores: The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 2 251-8 declared (Benniton Stapleton 82, Dillon Douglas 56, Desron Maloney 34, Marcus John 29, Coby Da Breo 3-115, Ray Jordan 2-32, Ethan Gibson 2-62) and in their 2nd Innings 213-5 (Rickford Walker 108 not out, Benniton Stapleton 45, Coby Dabreo 3-72), Victors 1 243 (Donwell. Hector 121, Newton Browne 37, Miles Bascombe 36, Desron Maloney 4-62, Beniton Stapleton 2-42).

In the National Lotteries Authority 1st Division 50-overs Championship, there were victories for Smashers and North Windward Volcano. Another hundred was scored by Imran Samuel of Smashers.

At Arnos Vale 2 Playing Field, Smashers beat 007 Sports Bar Victors 2 by 217 runs.

The scores: Smashers 266-8 off 28 overs (Imran Samuel 117 not out of 96 balls, Ronald Scott 49 off 25 balls, Oswald Soleyn 44 off 26 balls, Kesworth Lewis 25 off 13 balls, Ian Bushay 6-62), 007 Sports Bar Victors 2 49 off 15 overs (Andre Hunte 6-14, Travis Cumberbatch 2-23).

At the Park Hill Playing Field, North Windward Volcano defeated One News Strike Eagles by 106 runs.

The scores: North Windward Volcano 280 off 34.2 overs (Kirton Lavia 69 off 33 balls, Denson Hoyte 52 off 49 balls, Javon Richards 29, Sealroy Williams 27 off 13 balls, Nickron Mc Dowall 26 off 21 balls, Drumo Toney 24, Ronique Harry 4-41, Javid Wilson 3-42), News Strike Eagles 174 off 20.2 overs (Devon Williams 47 off 34 balls, Darren John 40 off 21 balls, Javon Richardson 4-31, Kirton Lavia 2-36, Conroy Daniel 2-44).