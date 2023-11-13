Results of the National Fast 5 Netball Championship Matches

Sion Hill beat Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors 29-8 in Division 2 of the National Fast 5 Netball Championship at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose yesterday afternoon.

Also in Division 2, SVG General Services Maple defeated X-Ceed Sports Club 3 14-8.

In the Men;s Division, AM Shotters gained a 35-18 victory over Vikings.

Two matches will be played today in Division 1.

At 5.00 p. m, X-Ceed Sports Club 2 will meet Natioal Properties Netters, and at 5.35 p. m, X-Ceed Sports Club 1 will play against Carlos James Wafulasun North Leeward Stars 2